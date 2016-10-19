Homeless couple living in tent in Phoenix park plead for help

A homeless couple living in a tent in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, have appealed for help.

Sarah O’Rourke (35) and her partner Jimmy have been living in a tent in the park for the past week. Both have been in and out of homelessness services for several years.

Ms O’Rourke is a sister of Martin O’Rourke (24) who was shot dead in April outside Noctor’s pub on Sheriff Street in the north inner city. Gardaí believe he was murdered in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman involved in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

“I’m currently homeless and living in this tent,” Ms O’Rourke told The Irish Times. “I’m out here in this tent for the past week. Before I had this I was sleeping on paths, sleeping in doorways. I’ve been in Fr [Peter] McVerry’s. They’ve been trying to help us.

“I’m asking for help. I’m begging to get somewhere. I’ve never lived like this in my life.

“My mother and father are dead. My brother Rocky died of an overdose in 2009. My mother died six months later. My father died in 2013 of a massive heart attack. My brother Martin was shot on Sherriff Street. I’ve no family left, only my partner.”

Ms O’Rourke said she has been turned away from homelessness services in the city on several occasions and fears for her life and that of her partner.

“The park rangers have been watching out for us,” she said. “They understand what’s going on. They wouldn’t move us off here because they know we’ve nowhere to go, but we can’t stay here forever.

“It’s wrong what’s going on. I think it’s totally wrong. We’re up here mounting a tent freezing with the cold. We were in [to the homelessness services] on Friday but they had no beds. They told us to ring the free phone. Ring back at half ten. No beds.

“We can’t stay here forever. Do we need another two bodies to be found in Dublin? Do we need that? We are human at the end of the day.”