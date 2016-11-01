Hiqa finds major governance issues at Limerick nursing home

Major problems with governance and management were uncovered at a nursing home for elderly people in Limerick during an unannounced inspection.

The findings of non-compliance with regulations at Beechwood House nursing home in Newcastle West are published in one of 19 inspection reports by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Inspectors were not satisfied that the provider had taken all reasonable measures to protect residents from abuse or to put the necessary systems in place for their protection. A number of allegations of abuse were documented as complaints and not as allegations of abuse, and were not investigated fully.

“In a number of cases, there was no evidence that any action was taken and that any measures were put in place to prevent reoccurrence. These allegations were also not notified to Hiqa as required by regulations,” the report said.

Hiqa’s inspectors found the system in place to deal with complaints was “not sufficiently robust”.

The unannounced two-day inspection took place in May after previous problems were highlighted at the nursing home, Hiqa said.

There were 61 residents living there on the dates in question, and eight vacancies.

Hiqa said that since a previous inspection last year, it had heard of a number of concerns in relation to poor safeguarding practices, inadequate staffing levels and ineffective recruitment, and induction and retention of staff at the centre. The provider had been asked for a response to the issues but had provided “inadequate” information, the agency said.

“Overall, inspectors found the current governance and management of the centre was ineffective,” Hiqa said.

However, Hiqa found that there had been some improvements since the previous inspection and that residents’ healthcare needs were generally maintained to a good standard.

The nursing home has committed itself to the urgent undertaking of a full review of its governance and management systems.

Fifteen centres were found to be operating in compliance with the regulations and standards. The reports on these show that residents’ needs were met and that the care delivered to residents was safe.

Evidence of non-compliance was found in four centres. Residents in these centres were found to be at risk and their needs not met in the areas of governance and management, safeguarding and safety, health and social care needs, suitable staffing, and safe and suitable premises.