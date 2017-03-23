Hate crime: ‘I still feel scared, I know it’s gonna happen again’

Abdul Rahman Ahmadzai used to go to cricket training four evenings a week. The 13-year-old loves the sport and learned to play as a small boy living in Afghanistan.

The second-year student’s frequent visits to the Rathmines cricket club were put on hold last year after he and his two uncles were attacked near Marlay Park in May, 2016. Ahmadzai and his uncles were returning home after a day in the park when they were verbally abused by a group of men before being kicked and beaten by them. All three were brought to hospital and the incident was reported to gardaí. An investigation subsequently led to the arrest of one man in connection with the attack.

Nearly a year on, one of Ahmadzai’s uncles is still being treated for injuries from the assault and will have to undergo surgery on his nose. His other uncle recently returned to Afghanistan, saying he was fed up living in a country where he no longer feels safe.

Ahmadzai also fears for his safety. He feels uncomfortable walking to school alone and only makes it to cricket training when his dad has the time to drive him.

“I used to take the bus and cycle to cricket but then I asked my dad to pick me up because I know it’s gonna happen again. Loads of times, me and my dad, we’ve seen them from the car.”

Ahmadzai says he recognises the men responsible for the attack from seeing them around the Nutgrove area and says they have visited the family’s home on a number of occasions when they park the car outside the property and stare through the front window.

“I don’t feel okay, I still feel scared. I see those guys in the park when I’m walking home from school.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmadzai’s father, who asked for his full name not to be used, says the family have reported these acts of intimidation to the gardaí on a number of occasions but that the authorities are unable to do anything without a car registration number.

Moving house

Ahmadzai’s father moved to Ireland from Afghanistan seven years ago, was granted refugee status and became an Irish citizen in 2013. The family have lived in Rathfarnham for four years but are now looking for a home in a different part of the city.

With the ongoing acts of intimidation on his family, Ahmadzai is nervous about speaking out. He’s afraid to show his face publicly for fear of further violence.

“I hate talking about what happened but I want that it doesn’t happen to anyone else, that it doesn’t happen in Ireland again, ever.”

He says people like the young men responsible for the attack who feel anger towards those from different backgrounds should channel their energies into activities like sport.

“These people who do this bad stuff and say bad words about someone’s background, if they started playing a sport like cricket they could use their energy for positive.”