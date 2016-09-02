Groups to protest against Dunnes Stores’s ‘anti-homeless’ gates

Homelessness action groups have expressed their outrage at the erection of “anti-homeless” gates outside of Dunnes Stores on Grafton Street.

A statement on Cairdeas Homeless Action Group’s Facebook page said that the measures were “not acceptable”.

Cairdeas are dedicated to helping homeless individuals on the streets. They offer hot food, tents, bedding, blankets, underwear and socks and use the space outside of the store for their bi-weekly soup kitchens on Monday and Friday nights.

The space outside of the store’s entrance is ideal for Cairdeas, as it is large enough to fit in extra tables to cope with the growing demand, while allowing volunteers to keep their equipment secure. Following the implementation of the gates, they are unable to continue their work.

Mobile Homeless, a similar organisation, also use the space for soup kitchens on a Wednesday and Sunday.

“These people are the most vulnerable in our society and already are struggling to cope on a day-to-day basis. If our services are removed they are left with nothing,” said Lindi Cahill, Cairdeas’s founder.

“It’s just so unfair, especially as the weather begins to get colder. But we can’t continue our operation with the gates there. It’s like a house of cards – if something falls, it all begins to fall.”

Protest

In response, Cairdeas are staging a protest outside the Grafton Street store from 8.30pm on Friday. Promoting the event through Facebook, they vowed to “stand together and show them they have a fight on their hands”.

Ms Cahill said the store manager claimed that the gates were put in place to “prevent the homeless sleeping in the doorway”. The Grafton Street store were not prepared to provide Cairdeas representatives with a key, which would allow them to temporarily remove the gate for the kitchen’s duration.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) announced that there were 3,777 adults accommodated in emergency accommodation during the first quarter of 2016 – the highest figure ever recorded. In their most recent “rough sleeping count”, 102 people were found sleeping on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We won’t be letting anyone down,” Ms Cahill said.

“We’ll be protesting on Friday, and we’ll still be providing food for the homeless.”

Dunnes Stores were approached for a comment, but are yet to respond.