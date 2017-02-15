Government questioned on human rights of sex-workers by UN

The human rights of sex-workers, historical institutional abuse of women, and the stereo-typing of women in the Irish Constitution were among the issues raised with government by the United Nations on Wednesday.

A Geneva-based UN Committee is examining Ireland’s compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). It is Ireland’s first examination under CEDAW since 2005.

The CEDAW committee, comprised of 23 human rights experts, also raised the costs faced by women seeking domestic violence barring orders, Traveller ethnicity and the under-representation of women in political life.

Committee member Patricia Schulz, from Switzerland, asked about the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Bill which passed through the Seanad on Tuesday, and which criminalises the purchase of sex.

Describing this a “large change in the fabric of Irish society”, she asked whether any research had been done to assess its impact on sex-workers, and whether a budget had been allocated for “exit programmes for women who want to leave prostitution”.

Ruth Kaddari, from Israel, asked why only street-based sex work was being decriminalised while indoor sex-work remained criminalised.

An increasing proportion of sex-work was conducted indoors.

“Is this really what you want to do with the law?” she asked.

Deaglán Ó Briain, principal officer at the Department of Justice said a human rights review of the law would be published within three years of enactment.

The NGO Ruhama - which works with sex-workers - would be funded to provide exit programmes.

“We don’t think the Bill will have a detrimental effect on the human rights of sex-workers,” he added.

Marginalised Traveller women

Ms Schulz was among a number who asked about the marginalised position of Traveller women.

Disagreeing with the statement that recognition of Traveller ethnicity would be “symbolic,” she asked why, if this was the case, recognition had yet to happen.

Mr Ó Briain said recognition would be “hugely symbolic” but would not “create new rights” for Travellers.

There were challenges to be addressed, in housing, education and health, but these were “entirely separate” from ethnicity.

The issue would be addressed in the forthcoming Traveller and Roma Strategy, publication of which was “close”.

Carol Baxter, assistant secretary at the Department of Justice, was one of several who agreed Article 41.2 of the Constitution – which says women, and particularly mothers, “shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home”.

Ms Baxter agreed it was “outmoded” and encouraged negative stereotyping of women.

Ms Kaddari asked why women seeking emergency protection or barring orders should have to pay up to €130 towards legal costs.

The delegation said there was scope for the courts to waive or reduce this fee if a woman in danger could not afford it.

There were several calls for the Government to provide redress for women who were incarcerated in mother and baby homes or Magdalene laundries, or who were subjected to symphysiotomy, that met their human rights and permitted them to seek legal redress.

The government countered the redress schemes were “person centred” and “fair”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald had been due to lead the Irish delegation but remains in Dublin to deal with continuing fallout from the Sgt Maurice McCabe crisis.

It is being led instead by Ireland’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Patricia O’Brien.

Abortion will be among the issues raised on Wednesday afternoon.