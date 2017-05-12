Girl (9) dies after falling ill at Dublin swimming pool

A young girl has died after falling ill at a swimming pool in south Dublin.

The nine-year-old girl was at the Tallaght Community School Sports Complex in Balrothery when the incident occurred.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a sudden death, as it is believed the girl had an underlying health issue.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said three units including an ambulance and a paramedic attended the scene.

The child was transferred to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.