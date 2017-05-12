Girl (9) dies after falling ill at Dublin swimming pool
Gardaí treating incident as sudden death, child believed to have had underlying health issue
The girl was at the Tallaght Community School Sports Complex in Balrothery when the incident occurred.
A young girl has died after falling ill at a swimming pool in south Dublin.
The nine-year-old girl was at the Tallaght Community School Sports Complex in Balrothery when the incident occurred.
Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a sudden death, as it is believed the girl had an underlying health issue.
A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said three units including an ambulance and a paramedic attended the scene.
The child was transferred to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and was pronounced dead a short time later.
A postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.