Girl (15) missing from Co Kildare home since St Patrick’s Day

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since St Patrick’s Day.

Jasmine Scally went missing from her home in Naas, Co Kildare, on March 17th. She was last seen leaving her home shortly after 8pm.

She is described as being 5ft 10in in height with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey track suit.

Gardaí are concerned for the girl’s welfare and anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact them Naas Garda Station on 045 884340, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.