Girl (12) in serious condition after being hit by car in south Dublin

A 12-year -old girl is in a serious condition after she was struck by a car on the Sallynoggin Road in south Dublin on Thursday evening.

The girl was injured when she was hit by a car at about 6pm on Thursday evening.

She was brought to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlinwhere she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

The Sallynoggin road is closed between O’Rourke Park and Sallynoggin Park following the incident and local diversions are in place.