Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí in Gurranabraher in Co Cork are appealing for help in locating Lauryn Nzekwe (16), who has been missing from her home in the area since Monday, August 22nd.

Lauryn is described as being 5’8”, with an athletic build and dark black hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

It is believed that she may have travelled to Dublin.

Gardaí are concerned for Lauryn’s welfare and anyone with any information is asked to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or to call in to any Garda station.