Gardaí investigating reports of child offered for sale in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating reports a child was offered for sale in Limerick.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed gardaí have begun an investigation into the claims.

“Gardaí at Roxboro Road are presently conducting enquiries into the circumstances of the reporting of the incident and possible child welfare issues,” the spokesperson added.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 15th outside a commercial premises on the south side of Limerick city.

Gardaí were alerted by concerned members of the public who claimed a woman had been trying to sell or give away the child. The toddler at the centre of the allegation is male.

The alleged incident is understood to have occurred outside the premises around 5.10pm on Wednesday, February 15th.

It’s understood gardaí know the identity of the woman and child involved.