Gaisce awards create ‘engaged, compassionate citizens’

When Seán Mooney first signed up for the Gaisce awards in transition year he had no real direction in life and was “confused by everything”. Participating in the Gaisce Bronze Award gave him “a drive and an aim in life. I didn’t just think about the football pitch, I began picking up different hobbies like art and cooking”.

Eight years on, the 23-year-old qualified school teacher has achieved the Gaisce Gold Award for his volunteer work in the community and development of new skills. Mr Mooney, who completed his teaching diploma last year, says taking part in Gaisce built the foundations for his future career.

“I did volunteer work in creches which actually formed a base for going into Early Childhood Care and an education degree. I had no idea where I was going but this gave me a taster. I never knew I had a passion for teaching or coaching till I actually started off with something as small as working with children or showing people how to play football.”

Mr Mooney is one of the 65 young people from across the State who were presented with the Gaisce Gold Award at Dublin Castle on Tuesday. The recipients of the award successfully completed five challenges over a year including community volunteering, development of a personal skill and participation in a physical activity. They contributed more than 1,000 hours to the award and accepted the challenge set by President Michael D Higgins for young people aged 15-25 to “dream big and realise their potential”.

Mr Higgins, who presented Tuesday’s awards, said the participants had demonstrated their “deeply personal commitment” to the goals and that achieving the award required “surpassing of limits and the pushing of boundaries”.

‘Better society’

The President said participation in Gaisce was “fundamental to the development of pro-active, engaged, compassionate citizens who are not afraid to make a difference and to challenge the status quo so as to craft better communities and a better society”.

“In our ever-changing world, Ireland needs capable and committed young people,” said the President. “You, along with those who have gone before you, have demonstrated that you are interested in being such young people; young citizens who can play an important role in achieving justice, peace and sustainability in our shared future.

Ali Khan (25) from Cork, who recently qualified as a dentist and is now working at Accenture, said he was inspired by the President’s call for young people to participate in the awards and was looking for an outlet where he could use his talents “to uplift people and communities”.

As part of the award, Mr Khan volunteered at a home for the elderly, took part in a cycle against suicide, played cricket, took up acting and participated in adventure journeys.

“At school I was very involved with charities and a lot of extra curricular activities. It’s always been something I’ve been passionate about. So whether it’s in business at the moment or politics down the line it’s something I’m very interested in.”

Mr Khan’s parents’ work in the voluntary sector also motivated him to get involved in Gaisce. “My parents came here from Pakistan about 26 years ago and they always encouraged us to give back to the community. My mum’s hugely active in the Simon Community and my dad would be quite active with charities too. They’re both doctors and work in Ireland and they’ve got so much out of applying their trade to help people.”

Danielle O’Connor (23) from Limerick got involved with the Gaisce awards through her long-term association with the Scouts. Ms O’Connor, who is a home economics and biology teacher, says the Gold Award equips participants with informal skills such as communication and dedication.

“I started this when I was 16. Now I’m 23 and able to fulfil a goal which is a very hard thing to do. I’ve trained to become a Gaisce Pal [President’s Award Leader] so I can help students with guidance. I want to be a role model to them and pass on what I now know having been through it.”