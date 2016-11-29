Funding page set up to support Kym Owens’ road to recovery

An online funding page has been set up to support the recovery of 18-year-old Kym Owens who was violently assaulted as she walked to her accommodation in Maynooth last week.

The Kym Owens Recovery Fund, which was established by a local committee from Ms Owens’ hometown of Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was set up on Friday and is calling on support to raise funds to support the young student’s road to recovery.

A message on the gofundme page said Ms Owens was in a “serious but stable condition in hospital” following the attack. Ms Owens was attacked moments after disembarking an evening bus from her home place to Maynooth last Sunday ahead of the new week in college. She was set upon in a housing estate on the outskirts of the town and was left with life-threatening head injuries.

Ms Owens suffered fractures to her head and face, including her eye sockets, nose and jaw and lost a number of teeth in the attack. She remains unconscious in hospital just over a week later and gardaí are still seeking a breakthrough in the case.

Gardaí are hopeful she will recover and may be able to aid the investigation of the crime, which has resulted in considerable fear in the Co Kildare town, especially among female students at NUI Maynooth.

The gofundme page says the committee is keeping close contact with the Owens family and are “reaching out to the entire nation in our appeal as we know this has touched the hearts of every being”.

The committee behind the page say they will be collecting for Ms Owens in Castleblayney on Friday, Dec 2nd and Saturday, Dec 3rd. The page has raised more than €800 so far.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/xk-kym-owens-recovery-fund