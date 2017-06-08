Fr Jack Finucane, co-founder of aid agency Concern, dies aged 80

Fr Jack Finucane the Limerick priest who helped found Concern and organised aid shipments to Biafra during the Nigerian civil, has has died aged 80.

Fr Jack and his late brother Fr Aengus Finucane earned world recognition for their famine relief efforts in the late 1960s which involved shipping thousands of tons of food to the starving Biafra region on a daily basis.

The Nigerian authorities, who were trying to suppress the breakaway state, did not welcome the missionaries’ work, and many including Fr Jack were briefly imprisoned in 1970 before being expelled.

The Biafra aid campaign led to founding of Concern Worldwide, of which he was a director until his death. Fr Jack died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon in Kimmage Manor where he had been attending an annual retreat.

Born in Limerick in February 1937, Jack Finucane was ordained in 1963 and joined the Spiritan (Holy Ghost) missionary society before being sent to Biafra in Nigeria.

On seeing the dreadful conditions which existed in the region as a result of the civil war, Fr Jack began raising awareness back in Ireland.

In summer 1968, 6,000 children were dying every week. There were 650 refugee camps holding 700,000 people, and a further 4 million displaced people outside the camps, searching for food.

Truck convoys

In response, the priest and a small group of other activists set up Africa Concern, the forerunner to Concern Worldwide. Fr Jack helped bring over loads of food from Ireland which were then organised into truck conveys in Africa.

By the end of the war his organisation had organised daily flights for 11 continuous months.

At the end of the war in 1970, Fr Jack and his fellow Spiritans were expelled from Africa. He spent some time teaching in Rockwell College in Tipperary before heading up Concern Worldwide’s work in Bangladesh which had been newly created after the bloody separation of East and West Pakistan.

The following year he went to Ethiopia to organise the aid agency’s response to a famine in the country until political instability forced the his departure three years later.

He returned to Bangladesh where he spent six years as Concern’s country director before going back to Ethiopia in 1984 to assist in yet another famine in which one million people died.

It was there he met Bono who later cited the Limerick priest as a major influence on him. Fr Jack also acted as an advisor to Bob Geldof and his team in how Live Aid funds should be distributed and spent.

He later returned to Dublin where he worked as regional director for Concern Worldwide until his retirement in 2002. In his work with Concern Worldwide, Fr Jack Finucane responded to 19 emergencies including Rwanda following the 1994 genocide, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone and Somalia.