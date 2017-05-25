Focus Ireland: Tuesday homeless situation was ‘horrific’

The director of advocacy at Focus Ireland has said the government’s efforts on emergency accommodation have been “misplaced”.

“If they put the same amount of energy into a commitment into preventing families from being turfed out of their rented homes... we would have a more positive affect,” said Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen

He also called for a change in legislation to more accurately reflect the current homeless situation in Ireland.

“The current legislation was written for homeless single men. It has not been updated to take into account children and families and their needs.

“What are the new statutory responsibilities? There should be legislation that ensures no families sleep rough.”

Focus Ireland says that the number of homeless families in Dublin is “now well over a thousand”.

Mr Allen said that his organisation has been warning for two years that this situation could arise.

He said the situation on Tuesday night was “horrific” when there were no hotel rooms as emergency accommodation for 12 families.

“That was the highest number ever. One or two families would send shockwaves through our organisation. But to have 12 families – 30 children and one pregnant woman, without a bed, was horrific.”

Mr Allen said that the only recourse they had was to advise the families to go to a Garda Station.

“They go to the Garda stations, they’re told ‘nothing we can do, we’d have to arrest you’. Very often, the families won’t go to the Garda station because they’re afraid their children will be taken from them.”

Mr Allen said three families spent the night in Fairview Park in Dublin.

“The fundamental thing about this story is that it has to be seen as absolutely wrong.

“There’s no law that has been broken – nobody has failed to meet their statutory duties. There doesn’t appear to be any obligation on the State, on the Taoiseach, on the Government, even when they’ve been found homeless, even when they have children in their care.”

He added that the answer to the crisis is not more emergency accommodation.

“Rough sleeping is back up to very high levels. The answer is preventing people from losing their homes, and getting people homes, not more and more emergency beds.”