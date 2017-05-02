Fault with phone charger believed to have cause of fatal fire

The family of an American woman who died following a house fire in Limerick, on Monday, is flying to Ireland today to help identify her body, Garda sources said.

The woman, in her mid 20s, was from New York and had been living in Dublin for the past number of years. She was a former University of Limerick media student.

Her body was found by firefighters in a bedroom on the second floor of a three-storey detached house at The Oaks, Riverbank, Annacotty. The property was destroyed in the fire early on Monday morning.

It is believed the fire occurred as a result of an electrical fault involving a mobile phone charger, in the bedroom where the woman’s body was found.

The deceased sustained fatal injuries in the fire. The body has not yet been formally identified and members of her family are travelling to Limerick today to provide a DNA sample as part of the identification process.

According to Garda sources, the woman had travelled to Limerick with a female friend for the bank holiday weekend and had booked accommodation in a hotel in the city. She was one of 12,000 other competitors who participated in the Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run the day before she died.

According to Garda sources, on the night of the fire the deceased had lost her hotel room key and stayed over with college friends in Annacotty.

Three member of the UL Bohemians rugby team and a woman who were in the house in Annacotty managed to escape the fire uninjured.

Tony Quilty, PRO, UL Bohemians, said: “All our thoughts are with the boys, and with the young lady who died and her family.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Marian Hurley said the community had been rocked by the tragedy.

Gardaí, who are not releasing the deceased’s name until after the body has been identified and all family members notified, have ruled out foul play.