Family appeal for funds to bring home man’s body from Portugal

The family of a Co Laois man who died in Portugal while on a stag party are appealing for donations to bring his body home.

Daryl Dargan (30) was found dead by friends who were staying with him in the popular resort of Albufeira in the Algarve region on Monday. Portuguese police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Mr Dargan, from Portlaoise, travelled to Portugal on Friday with his friends. He was staying at the Alto do Moinho apartments in the holiday resort.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said consular assistance was being provided to the family.

A postmortem, due to take place in nearby Faro, is expected to reveal the cause of his death.

A source close to the investigation said: “The dead man was due to go to the Irish Embassy in Lisbon to try to get an emergency passport the day he was found dead after losing his own”.

Mr Dargan’s brother Lee has set up a GoFundMe page requesting donations to repatriate the body. “Due to very sudden and sad circumstances Daryl’s family needs our help to get him home,” the message on the GoFundMe page reads.

The page had raised more than €4,000 by Tuesday evening.