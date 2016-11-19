Emotional violence, including sexist jokes, ‘must be fought’

Emotional violence against women, including the telling of sexist jokes, is something Irish attitudes must change toward, the Minister for Equality has said.

In a speech on reducing violence against women, David Stanton described the issue as “an evil that continues to plague our society,” with devastating impact.

Every man knows another man who could be an abuser, he said.

His remarks were made at the launch of the 2016 White Ribbon Campaign, the world’s largest male-led initiative to end men’ s violence against women, with a presence in over 60 countries. Its launch coincides with International Men’s Day.

“[VIOLENCE] remains hidden and under-reported, and any figure we put forward will underestimate its impact on individuals and on our society,” the Minister said.

“Violence against women is an issue that is relevant to all men. All men have significant women in their lives - be they a friend, a sister, a mother, or a daughter - who could be a potential victim; and all men know other men who could be potential abusers.”

Mr Stanton said the problem was not just of a physical nature. Emotional assaults were also a part of social interaction - from sexist jokes, to domineering behaviours and cruelly undermining comments - and which require a change in attitude.

He praised the work of the campaign which is active in schools, sporting and national organisations to educate and challenge attitudes.

The Government has a number of policy implementations in the area, including last year’s signing of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, commonly referred to as the Istanbul Convention, now on its way toward full ratification.

The forthcoming Domestic Violence Bill aims to improve protections available to victims of domestic violence and to ease the court process.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence for the period between 2016 and 2021 has also been approved.

“It is heartening that more and more men want to make a difference - caring men, who want to support and put an end to the hurt in the lives of the women around them and I am proud to stand in their number,” the Minister said.