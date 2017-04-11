Dublin post office closed since March due to row with landlord

A post office in Dublin city centre has been closed due to a dispute between the incoming postmaster and the building’s landlord.

The postmistress at Montague Street Post Office retired in March, and a new postmaster – or contractor – was due to take over the business.

An Post said “virtually all” post offices are run by contractors but “an issue” between the postmaster and landlord means the office has been temporarily closed.

An Post said it hoped to open the outlet as soon as possible, and that current customers are being diverted to St Andrew’s Street Post Office.

A spokeswoman for An Post said the issue was beyond their control.

“Our Montague Street post office temporarily closed on March 31st last. Department of Social Protection customers were transferred to St Andrew’s St post office nearby. Customers can also access other post offices services at St Andrew’s Street and other local offices.

“The temporary closure occurred when our newly appointed postmaster was unable to secure a suitable property,” said a spokesman for An Post.

Last month the cost of sending a letter rose from 72 cent to €1 while the standard international letter rate up to 100g rose from €1.10 to €1.35.

An Post said increases were necessary for An Post to continue to meet its Universal Service Obligation.