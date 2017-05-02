Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse fire on Howth Head

A gorse fire has broken out on Howth Head this evening.

The fire erupted at about 5.30pm near the Carrickbrack Road which has been closed in both directions.

We have a #drone en route to the #Howth gorse fire to help concentrate firefighting operations. pic.twitter.com/4GKjeRPtGB — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 2, 2017

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade are currently working on bringing the blaze under conrol. The fire tenders have been dispatched from Kilbarrack, North Strand, Phibsboro and head quarters in Dublin city centre.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said they also deployed a drone to monitor the fire and see how far it has spread.