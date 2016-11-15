Direct provision hunger striker has deportation threat lifted

A threat of deportation against an Iranian man who has been on hunger strike for 35 days has been lifted, according to Government sources.

The apparent breakthrough in the case happened on Monday night, after more than 100 people took part in a candlelit vigil outside Globe House, the direct provision centre in Co Sligo where the man is staying.

Sources close to the Department of Justice said the threat of deportation had been lifted, and the man – who came to Ireland from Britain – was now free to apply for asylum in this country. He had feared that if sent back to the UK he would be deported to Iran.

Supporters have said Amjad Rosstami (44) would “rather die of starvation than go back to Iran”.

They claimed that, as a Kurd, his fears of being killed if he returns to Iran are genuine. Kurdish separatism is implacably opposed by the Iranian government.

The man’s condition had deteriorated rapidly since the weekend, when he stopped taking liquids, and fears for his safety were growing.

Last night, his supporters said he would not call off the hunger strike until he got confirmation in writing that the threat of deportation has been lifted. It was not clear last night whether he would get formal written notification that he will not be deported, but department officials were due to make contact with him.

“This man has children. He is on hunger strike as a last resort,” said artist Tara Baoth Mooney, who was among those taking part in the silent vigil outside Globe House.

Weaker

The man’s room-mate, Ahmad Kamal from Sudan, said he was “very much weaker” having refused to take any liquids since Saturday.

“In the beginning he just stopped taking food, or going for the meals and I asked him, ‘What are you doing? Why do you not want to eat?’ He said, ‘I prefer to die than go back to Iran.’ That was October 10th.

“I went and told the staff what was happening and the manager tried to talk to him. They started bringing the food to his room, but he left it and they took it back.

“At first he got very weak, then he seemed to be better, but again he is very weak. He has lost a lot of weight.

“ He was taking a few sips of juice and water when people came to see him, but now he will not take water, for the past three days. The doctor comes every day to check him. It is his decision to do this. He would prefer to die.”

Protest

A spokesman for the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said it was the right of every individual to protest, “including to undertake a protest of this nature”.

However, he said the system for processing asylum applications was set out in international and national conventions, and had to be observed by all those seeking asylum in Ireland.

Writer and actor Sorcha Fox, one of those highlighting the man’s case, said she had first come in contact with residents of Globe House while working on the Ken Loach film Jimmy’s Hall, about the only Irish citizen to be deported.

“Jimmy Gralton was the first Irish citizen to be deported and these people could be deported at any time,” she said.

“This man does not have much time left and it is shameful that this is being done in our names.”