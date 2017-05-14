Dara Quigley: Data Protection Commissioner examining footage appearing online

The office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has said it is examining the Garda CCTV footage of the late journalist and blogger Dara Quigley that appeared online.

A spokeswoman for the DPC said it had been alerted by An Garda Síochána of the footage and “we’re at the stage of looking into it now”.

She said the DPC would regard it as a serious data breach if it were found footage of a vulnerable women had been leaked by a garda.

Ms Quigley (36), took her own life on April 12th, five days after she had been detained by gardaí under the Mental Health Act. She had been walking naked in a Dublin street when detained.

A garda CCTV video of her detention was posted on Facebook shortly before her death. Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Francis Fitzgerald has said an investigation and a GSOC (Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission) inquiry into the events surrounding Ms Quigley has commenced.

A vigil organised by Ms Quigley’s family was held outside Leinster House on Friday evening, to demand better services for people struggling with mental health problems.

Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins described Ms Quigley as “an amazing woman”.

“What we’ve seen over the last few days has been quite horrific, I think there’s a lot of people here who need a bit of help to get them through the next period of time,” the Dublin South Central TD said.

“I hope that over the next period of time that we can work together, respectfully, in unity and that we hold the people to account who did this.”

Carol Moore of Dual Diagnosis Ireland said Ms Quigley “made people think” and “had a positive impact on so many people’s lives”.

The organisation was set up in 2008 to raise awareness of the lack of services for those suffering from a mental health problem and substance addiction simultaneously.

“In the same way we as a society have accepted locking single pregnant women away in Magdalene homes is wrong, we need to accept that people with addictions need compassion and acceptance, not rejection and shaming as Dara suffered,” Ms Moore said.

“But it is not right to solely blame health care professionals who are themselves overworked, over stressed and increasingly suffering from mental health problems themselves.

“We need to look further for the solution and to stop more Dara’s dying because of poor services.”