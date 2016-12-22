Council ‘concerned’ over safety claims in Apollo House

Dublin city council’s chief executive has expressed concern over the safety of Apollo House and “what may happen” before it is due to be vacated in January.

Brendan Kenny said that while he admires those involved, he feels the Nama owned building in Dublin city centre which was taken over last week by activists in the Home Sweet Home Coalition, is not an appropriate location for homeless people.

“We are concerned about what may happen in Apollo House between now and the 11th of January,” he said.

Mr Kenny said that the council is close to “breaking the back” of the city’s homeless problem and that he would like to convey that message to those in Apollo House.

“We have doubts about the safety claims in Apollo House. We would like to show them the new accommodation that is now available in Dublin.”

“We’d like to go in and talk to them. We have the Peter McVerry Trust lined up,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, saying that the accommodation, while shared, is modern and fully equipped.

“Our target is that everyone will have their own home, not just their own room. We plan to source over 300 apartments in 2017 to place people in them.”

‘Meaningful response from the State’

Meanwhile a lawyer for four of the people occupying Apollo House on Tara Street and Townsend Street has called on the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to instruct Nama to assist in providing emergency housing for homeless people.

“Home Sweet Home has focused attention on the issue. This is an attempt to force a meaningful response from the State,” Ross Maguire told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

A High Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the people occupying Apollo House must leave the building by January 11th.

Noting arguments on behalf of the Home Sweet Home Coalition, including a sworn statement from Fr Peter McVerry about the current homeless crisis and the suitability of accommodation currently being offered to rough sleepers in the city, the judge placed a stay on the order to vacate Apollo House until noon on January 11th.

When asked about the claim that there are sufficient beds for the homeless in Dublin, Mr Maguire said that all that accommodation is shared or dormitory type.

“We are talking about people who are at their most vulnerable, about putting them on a floor, on a night by night basis, that isn’t good enough.”

He went on to compare the plans for Apollo House and the adjoining Hawkins House.

“They are going to knock them down and build a beautiful glass building with Dolce & Gabbana shops. We have to juxtapose that with people who have nowhere to go.

“As a society are we willing to step up to the plate and do something, or are we going to accept this?”