Clondalkin fire: Funeral of four victims to take place on Monday

The funeral of four people who died in a fire in an apartment in Clondalkin, Dublin will take place on Monday.

Pregnant Annmarie O’Brien (27) and her daughter Paris (2), as well as Holly O’Brien (3) and Jordan O’Brien (4), died in a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Brigid ‘Biddy’ O’Brien, mother to Holly and Jordan, remains in a critical condition in St James’s Hospital. She suffered serious burns. From the Aughmore Lane housing scheme in Shankill, Co Dublin, he had been visiting her cousin, Annmarie, with her children for the night.

Prayers for the four deceased with take place at 3pm on Sunday in Colliers funeral home in Bray, Co Wicklow. Their funeral Mass will be at 10 am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery in Bray. The cemetery is also the final resting place of five of the ten who died in a fire at a Traveller halting site in Carrickmines, Dublin in October 2015.

Annmarie, who was due to have a baby in coming months, was staying at the apartment in the step-down facility for women moving on from domestic violence, run by the housing body Sonas.

The two women had grown up together in the Fassaroe area of Bray. Annmarie and her late brother, Andrew, had been brought up by Biddy’s parents, Bridie and John O’Brien after the death of their mother and Bridie’s sister, Mary O’Brien.

The two were close to the Lynch and Gilbert families who lost loved ones in the Carrickmines fire.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire, which is not suspected of having been started maliciously. It is understood gardaí are investigating whether there may have been an electrical overload on a socket in the living room.