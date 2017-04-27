Cinderella, meet Noah: Mix of celebrity and Bible names chosen in North

Parents drawing inspiration from a fairy tale and a music star who died 12 months ago may explain the names Cinderella and Prince appearing on the list of names for births registered last year in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has revealed some of the less common first names baby boys were given in 2016 included Colby, Hendrix, Kiefer, Woody and Prince.

As for the girls, Cinderella, Dallas, Gigi, Scout and Melania - perhaps after the US first lady - all made appearances.

The NISRA said for each of these names there were fewer than three babies, citing data protection reasons for not being more specific.

Names from the Bible and other traditional names continued to top the lists.

For boys, James came out in front, with 254 babies so named last year. It was only the second time James held the top spot, despite being in the top five since records began in 1997.

Noah (201 babies), Jacob (173), Daniel (159) and Matthew (142) were other popular Biblical names, while Harry - perhaps buoyed by the popularity of the British Prince - also made the top ten with 188 babies.

Emily has been the most popular girls’ name in each of the past four years, albeit jointly with Grace in 2013.

Top 10 girls names in 2016:

Emily — 237 babies

Grace – 198

Olivia – 191

Anna – 164

Sophie – 155

Lily – 151

Amelia – 150

Ella – 142

Ava – 136

Sophia – 135

The top 10 boys names in 2016:

James – 254 babies

Jack – 243

Oliver – 207

Charlie – 204

Noah – 201

Harry – 188

Jacob – 173

Daniel – 159

Matthew – 142

Alfie – 139