Cap on public art funding scheme to be reviewed

A scheme which dedicates one percent of the cost of public building developments to artworks is to be reviewed with a view to making more money available for artists.

The Per Cent For Arts Scheme, which was introduced in 1997, allows public bodies engaged in construction projects to apply for extra funding which is ringfenced for art projects associated with the construction.

Bodies can apply for one percent of the total building cost up to a limit of €64,000.

The scheme applies to all government funded building projects such as social housing, roads; environmental schemes, schools and hospitals.

Minister for Arts Heather Humphreys announced a review of the cap on Tuesday.

“The current cap was set by Government in 1997 and given a period of twenty years has now elapsed, I believe it is an appropriate time to carry out a review of the cap.

“In this regard, I have today asked my Department to consider the matter and to report to me on possible options for reviewing the cap.”

The review will examine whether the €64,000 cap should be raised in line with inflation and increased building costs. A higher cap would allow for the construction of larger scale public art projects or more numerous smaller projects.