Campaign started to combat ‘crippling’ rent increases

A campaign to stop the spiral of “crippling rents” across the State began on Tuesday.

The Secure Rents campaign is calling for the Minister for Housing Simon Coveney to link rents to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), to revoke the right of landlords to evict tenants for the purpose of sale and move from current four year leases to indefinite lease terms.

Trade unions Communications’ Workers Union (CWU), Impact, Mandate, Siptu and Unite along with Uplift, an online campaigning organisation, have organised the campaign.

Joe O’Connor from Impact said without Government intervention the rental situation was set to get a lot worse.

“After years of excessive rent increases, thousands of workers, students, parents, and children are struggling to keep a roof over their head due to unaffordable rents,” he said.

“Many more have seen their living standards and disposable income cut to the bone.People are at the end of what they can cope with.”

In a report published by Savills Ireland this month, it warned the cost of renting a home in the Republic could increase by as much as 25 per cent over the next two years because of a shortage of supply and the difficulties people have buying property.

The figures showed the rate at which house prices have been climbing over the last two years, coupled with more stringent lending rules from the Central Bank and sluggish wage growth have led to more people renting for longer.

The research also indicated less than two per cent of rental properties in the Republic are available for rent, with low vacancy rates driving up the cost of accommodation in the private sector.