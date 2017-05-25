Call for legal changes to protect rights of homeless children

Legislative changes are needed to protect the rights of children caught up in the homelessness crisis, say child and housing advocates.

The call, from organisations including the Office of the Ombudsman for Children and Focus Ireland, comes as the latest homelessness figures show the number of homeless children across the State is continuing to rise.

During the week of April 24th to April 30th, there were 2,708 homeless children in 1,302 families, across the State, compared with 2,643 in 1,256 families in March, according to data published on Thursday by the Department of Housing.

In Dublin the numbers were 2,262 children in 1,091 families last month, up from 2,214 children in 1,069 families, in emergency accommodation in March.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr has called for sanctions against hotels that have beds but refuse them to homeless families as authorities move to ensure emergency accommodation is available for every family that needs it in Dublin.

This follows the “horrific” situation on Tuesday night when 12 families, including over 30 children, were told to go to Garda stations because there was no emergency accommodation. They included three families who presented at Store Street Garda station but chose instead to sleep in a nearby park.

Also among the families was Cheryl Barnewell (26) from Finglas, her partner Glenn and their children Clayton (9) and Rocco (23 months) and another family who presented at Finglas Garda station. They were then brought by a member of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity to their office, where they slept on roll-out mattresses. .

Protocol

A spokeswoman said Dublin Region Homeless Executive had been notified of seven families unable to access hotel accommodation on Tuesday, and confirmed the executive had “a protocol” where if accommodation could not be sourced late at night “families are brought by Focus Ireland. to Garda stations to ensure safety”.

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon described sending a family to a Garda station as “shocking”.

“Housing policy and legislation do not adequately consider the individual rights and welfare of children. As the first anniversary of Rebuilding Ireland approaches, a review is necessary to outline the measures in place to support children and families in homeless services.

“National quality standards for homeless services are also needed to monitor emergency accommodation.”

Mike Allen, head of advocacy with Focus Ireland, said it was now beyond doubt that a directive from Government was necessary to ensure no homeless family could ever be turned away without a bed for the night.

“It is just over a year ago that the Taoiseach Enda Kenny invited us to meet him on the issue, and we gave the same warning [that there was a risk families could be be left without emergency accommodation].”

Resources

Mr Kenny had “implied” he would ensure this would not happen, citing an August 2015 news report in which Mr Kenny said: “If a family becomes homeless in Dublin this evening as a result of being moved out of a B&B, or for whatever reason, the local authority involved…will have the resources to supply emergency accommodation for that family.”

Mr Allen said the Focus Ireland homeless action team – which linked in with families at risk of sleeping rough – had been in contact with 11 of the 12 families directed to Garda stations on Tuesday, and had sourced hotel accommodation for them for the next few nights.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said on Thursday it was unacceptable that a child should ever be directed to sleep in a Garda station. “Quite clearly Garda stations are not suitable places for families to be redirected to in any circumstances.’’

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive spokeswoman said the number of contingency emergency beds for families to access late at night when no other option was available had been doubled from seven to 14 since Wednesday.