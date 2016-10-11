Budget 2017: Charities welcome move review VAT payments

Charities could benefit by up to €40 million a year if they are able to claim back Value Added Tax (VAT), an industry body has said as the Minister for Finance announced a review on such a move.

At present the EU VAT Directive does not allow charities to claim VAT incurred on goods and services back directly. If a charity, for instance, books a room for a fundraising event it must pay the full VAT rate. Similarly if it buys office equipment, or engages the services of a tradesman, it cannot claim any of the VAT paid.

Many charities say it is a significant burden with St Vincent de Paul estimating that it costs it around €3.5 million a year.

In his budget speech Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said he has requested his officials to look at means in which charities can claim VAT back.

The Minister’s announcement follows publication of a working group report last year, which suggested that a VAT compensation scheme for charities similar to one already operating in Denmark should be introduced.

In Denmark the total VAT compensation scheme is capped at €20 million to be shared proportionately by all charities. It can only be claimed on the percentage of privately raised funds rather than on government money.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Charities Institute Ireland (CII), a newly formed bodies which represents charities that publicly fundraise. It estimated up to €40 million could be reclaimed by the sector if it is introduced.

Spokesman John Gallagher said the issue of VAT had been a longstanding one. “It’s not an overall panacea for the sector but a step in the right direction,” he said.