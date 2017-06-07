Brendan Courtney’s father dies months after documentary

Presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney has announced the death of his father Frank Courtney who featured in a documentary which highlighted the lack of supports available for families trying to care for older people.

The RTE documentary We Need to Talk About Dad, focused on the difficult choices faced by the Courtney family in trying to provide the best care possible for Frank after he had a stroke. It highlighted in particular the difficulties in navigating the Fair Deal nursing home support scheme and the fact that it does not cover care in the home.

Tweet It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Dad Frank. He passed away peacefully this morning, details rip.ie pic.twitter.com/Hjzbonri92 — Brendan Courtney (@BrendanCourtney) June 7, 2017

The programme showed the lack of viable options for home care or step-down care and the difficulties in applying for a nursing home place.

Mr Courtney died on Wednesday morning at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

He is survived by his wife Nuala and children Suzanne, Deboragh, Brendan and Daniel.

Mr Courtney’s removal will take place on Friday morning at St Kilian’s Church, Kingswood arriving for 10am Mass. The funeral will be held immediately afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.