Au pairs in Ireland often make ‘below minimum wage’

A memo will go to Government soon to clarify how much au pairs should pay for board and lodging with their employer.

As employees, au pairs are entitled to the full protection of employment legislation, and, strictly, families should not only be paying them the national minimum wage - €9.25 an hour since January 1st - but also registering as employers to pay PRSI.

At the same time, families are entitled to deduct €54.13 a week for board and lodging, far below its true value.

Minister for Employment Pat Breen was asked by the Low Pay Commission to review this. Mr Breen has received the commission’s report on board and lodgings and is currently reviewing it.

A spokesman for the commission said “it is intended a memo for information will go to government in the near future”.

The Migrant Rights Council of Ireland (MRCI) said deductions for board and lodgings have a significant impact on the net income of au pairs, whose hourly wages rarely surpass €10 and are often below the minimum wage.

Gráinne O’Toole, workplace rights co-ordinator with the MRCI, said many au pairs “live-in”, meaning they reside at their place of employment, where they provide care for children and perform domestic chores.

“In effect, deductions in this context result in some au pairs earning below minimum wage. This is a critical issue as deductions can preclude already low-waged workers from earning a legally acceptable wage,” said Ms O’Toole.

Difficult work

“We recommended to the Low Pay Commission that the rates should not be increased now as any increase would result in some workers earning below the minimum wage. Childcare is difficult and important work, and au pairs, like all workers, are legally entitled to the minimum wage and to the rights and protections afforded to anyone working in Ireland,”a spokeswoman for the MRCI said.

Ms O’Toole said: “Au pairs often speak of ‘blurred lines’ to describe the grey area between employment and free time. In most cases, au pairs are expected to work over their hours. Many describe being expected to be ‘on call’ for the family.

“For example, being asked to baby-sit in the evening times or to ‘wait on’ for their employer to return home after their working hours are over yet this is not considered work by their employers and as such they are not remunerated.”

In March 2016 the MRCI recommended that au pairs be paid minimum wage, in the wake of a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission that a Spanish au pair had been exploited. The commission awarded her more than €9,000 in compensation and back pay.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has also supported demands for the minimum wage for au pairs.

Legislation introduced on January 1st means au pairs can work no more than 30 hours a week and requires them to be paid at least €9.15 an hour.

With no registration system, the number of au pairs working in the country is unknown; estimates range from 10,000 to 20,000.