Atlantic Philanthropies’ grants to education and healthcare

By the end of 2016, Atlantic Philanthropies had donated more than €7.6 billion globally, including €1.5 billion in Ireland.

Among the biggest recipients were University of Limerick (€170 million), Trinity College Dublin (€155 million), DCU (€122 million), UCC (€87 million), NUIG (€75 million) and UCD (€52 million).

The Dublin-based Genio agency, which assists people with dementia, received €31.5 million; Maynooth University received €29 million, Pobal €22 million, St James’s Hospital Dublin €22 million, HSE €18 million, Bernardos €15 million, National College of Ireland €12 million, Free Legal Aid Centres €12 million, Irish Council for Civil Liberties €11 million, St Patrick’s Hospital Cork €11 million and the Irish Hospice Foundation €9.5 million.

In Northern Ireland, Queen’s University Belfast received €126 million, the University of Ulster €60 million, the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland €29 million, the Department of Health and Social Services etc €19 million, the Department of Education €15 million and the Integrated Education Fund €13 million.