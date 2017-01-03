Atlantic Philanthropies’ grants to education and healthcare

Millions pumped into Ireland’s universities, North and South, by Atlantic Philanthropies

Patsy McGarry
 

By the end of 2016, Atlantic Philanthropies had donated more than €7.6 billion globally, including €1.5 billion in Ireland.

Among the biggest recipients were University of Limerick (€170 million), Trinity College Dublin (€155 million), DCU (€122 million), UCC (€87 million), NUIG (€75 million) and UCD (€52 million).

The Dublin-based Genio agency, which assists people with dementia, received €31.5 million; Maynooth University received €29 million, Pobal €22 million, St James’s Hospital Dublin €22 million, HSE €18 million, Bernardos €15 million, National College of Ireland €12 million, Free Legal Aid Centres €12 million, Irish Council for Civil Liberties €11 million, St Patrick’s Hospital Cork €11 million and the Irish Hospice Foundation €9.5 million.

In Northern Ireland, Queen’s University Belfast received €126 million, the University of Ulster €60 million, the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland €29 million, the Department of Health and Social Services etc €19 million, the Department of Education €15 million and the Integrated Education Fund €13 million.