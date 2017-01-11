Apollo House occupiers at High Court seeking further stay

Home Sweet Home (HSH), the coalition of homeless people and activists occupying Apollo House in Dublin city centre, will on Wednesday morning ask the High Court to allow them stay.

They had been due to leave the vacant office building by noon on Wednesday, following an order by the High Court on December 21st.

Despite efforts to find alternative accommodation for all staying there before the deadline, 18 people were still sleeping there on Tuesday night.

Pat Doyle, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, said some 65 residents had taken up its offers of alternative accommodation. He was confident accommodation would be found for the remaining 18.

A number of these had returned from emergency accommodation offered by Dublin City Council which they said was not suitable due to drug use on site, according to a spokesman.

The activists said they have “no option” but to seek a further stay following the council’s “failure” to provide suitable accommodation for everyone in Apollo House.