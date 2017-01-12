Apollo House occupants vacate building and move homeless residents

All remaining residents in Apollo House have left the Dublin office building, the High Court has heard.

The remaining homeless residents have been moved either to housing or hotel accommodation paid for by th Home Sweet Home campaign.

A large quantity of property and domated items now need to be removed, said Michael Lynn SC for the Home Sweet Home group, and this would “take some time”.

Rossa Fanning SC for the receivers Mazars said this was “extremely welcome” news. He asked that the matter be mentioned again at 2pm so the receivers could “verify” that the building was now vacant. He said his clients would “give reasonable accommodation “ to the HSH group for an orderly vacation of the building.

The decision by the activists follows a decision by a High Court judge on Wednesday to reject an application for a stay on an order to vacate the building issued before Christmas.

In a statement Home Sweet Home said the campaign would “accommodate homeless residents until government can ensure appropriate services”.

Seven taxis with residents of Apollo House left the premises at about 10.30am. One man shouted out the back window as the taxi drove away: “Homes for the homeles! Nama you should be ashamed of yourselves”.

The residents have been offered alternative accommodation which will allow them to access services .

It said it was regrettable that the State has failed to “ take this opportunity to publicly support this effort to address a national emergency, instead seeking to deny clear commitments made and to use law to effectively force some people back into unsuitable accommodation for their needs.!

“This has meant that citizens who are entitled to support services cannot access them in Apollo House due to a Court order. This is unsafe and therefore untenable.”

“ Home Sweet Home as a public campaign will house those currently in Apollo House elsewhere until Minister [for Housing Simon] Coveney and the support services deliver what they committed to last – the short and long term needs of residents being met according to their needs.

Home Sweet Home will not be making these locations public in the interest of residents’ privacy, it said.