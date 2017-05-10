Almost 150 young people known to social services have died since 2010

Almost 150 vulnerable young people who were in contact with social services have died since 2010, new figures show.

The most common cause of death was natural causes, followed by suicide, accidents, drug overdoses and homicides.

The details are contained in reports published on Wednesday by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of young people known to social services.

Individual case reviews of five deaths - involving four young people and one infant - reveal the level of pressure being experienced by social work departments, according to Dr Helen Buckley, chair of the National Review Panel.

This panel is an independent body of professionals which reviews serious incidents in the care system.

In addition, Dr Buckley said they showed evidence of an “emerging and problematic gulf “between health services and social work departments.

This follows the separation of child protection services from the Health Service Executive.

The review of the infant - “Harry” - shows he was seven months old when he died from sudden unexpected death.

His mother had alledgedly been the victim of domestic violence when he was referred to social services at two months.

The review found responses to concerns over Harry and his family were slow and hindered by communication problems. The case revealed a “widening gulf and communication gap” between the social work department and the public health nursing service.

This problem could become more acute now that the child protection service has separated from the HSE, Dr Buckley said.

The other reviews focused on two young men who died by suicide; another young person died from an overdose and a young woman died from what was believed to be an accident.

While the reviews found examples of good practice in all cases, Dr Buckley said policy and practice weaknesses were evident in most of them.

“Policy issues that stood out included the very high thresholds that were applied in three of the cases when the social work departments were estimating whether or not harm had been inflicted on the children concerned.” she said.

In one case, the review revealed a “rigid policy” operated by a community agency of requiring the consent of both parents for the assessment of a child, even where parents are separated and alleged domestic violence is an issue.

In two cases, the high number of referrals and shortage of staff in the area meant that cases were either closed prematurely, not allocated or received a very inconsistent service.

Practice weaknesses included inadequate assessment, particularly where parental addiction and domestic violence were involved.

In one case there was a failure on the part of a social work department to involve the young person’s father, even though he had been very involved in rearing his son and had in fact cared for him for most of his life.

In the same case, the social work department relied excessively on the goodwill of the young person’s sibling to take care of him without providing financial or other types of support.

Overall, a total of 149 young people or infants who were in contact with social services have been notified to the National Review Panel since it was established in 2010. This is an average of 21 deaths per year.

Most cases involved young people who were living at home and known to child protection services for differing periods of time.

About 11 per cent of these deaths were young people in care, while a further 11 per cent were either in receipt of aftercare services or had been in care up to their 18th birthday and were under 21 years of age.