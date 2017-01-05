Aid agency Goal seeks to shed 25 jobs in Dublin, London

Aid agency Goal has announced it is seeking up to 25 redundancies at its head offices in Dublin and London due to a “tighter funding environment” for 2017.

The charity has been under strain since last April when the US government’s foreign aid arm, USAID, suspended €6.2 million in funding after launching an investigation into alleged bribery and bid-rigging for programmes in Syria.

The Irish Government also suspended its funding light of this action, and although payments of €4 million have since been released to Goal by Irish Aid its general manager Celine Fitzgerald said the organisation needs to further reduce its cost base.

“Despite this progress and ongoing discussions with our major donors in respect of future funding we need to develop a more sustainable cost base to support our ongoing humanitarian relief efforts and regrettably, this is likely to involve some redundancies,” she said.

The redundancies will be sought on a voluntary basis over the next two weeks, although compulsory layoffs may be necessary if suitable numbers do not apply.

Staff at all levels will be eligible for the redundancies, which are expected to take place from 1st March.

The charity currently employs 120 staff between its offices in Dublin and London, and the move to reduce Goal’s workforce is one of the first made by Ms Fitzgerald since taking over from former chief executive Barry Andrews in November.

Mr Andrews offered his resignation in October, bringing to an end his four-year tenure atop Goal in order to pave the way for a “fresh start in terms of leadership”.

Thursday’s announcement is the second round of layoffs across Goal’s global operations after it closed its New York office in October, resulting in the termination of 10 employees’ contracts.

The Irish Times understands that the US investigation, which is being carried out by the US office of the inspector general, is focusing on one individual with links to Goal and on a particular tender for items valued at $170,000 (€154,000).

Separately, Goal has commissioned an independent review of its aid programmes from auditing firm BDO, later pledging to establish an internal counter-fraud investigation unit in response to the review findings.