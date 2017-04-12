Affordable childcare scheme delayed by IT issues

The Government’s affordable childcare scheme will not be introduced as envisioned this September due to IT issues .

“A number of external factors including the need to develop a robust IT system” have been blamed for the delay on the measures announced in last October’s budget.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said she could not say exactly when the full scheme would be introduced, but “it will be in the new year some time”.

Launching an information campaign about the scheme at Government Buildings on Wednesday along with Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, Ms Zappone said the building of one of the “most complex IT systems going” had not been completed.

Part of the challenge was sharing information on income between the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Social Protection. This would require legislation, she said.

‘Feeling the benefit’

However, she said current schemes, along with the new universal childcare subsidy for children under the age of three, would be used to ensure parents of 70,000 children would “start feeling the benefit in their pockets from September”.

She said the highest levels of support would be aimed at those families with the lowest incomes.

A new IT system is due to allow parents to enter their PPS number and work out what they are eligible for under the scheme.

Mr Varadkar described the scheme as “a real game-changer”.

He said it was fair to say not every family in the State would benefit immediately, but lack of access to affordable childcare was one of the main barriers to employment and further education for many parents and “we have to start somewhere”.

There will be increases of “up to 50 per cent” in childcare subvention rates provided under the Community Childcare Subvention Scheme for children aged from 6 months up to 15 years old.