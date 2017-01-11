Activists refuse to leave Apollo House after court declines extension

A High Court judge has refused an application for an extended length of stay from the occupiers of Apollo House, who have said they will not vacate the building at noon to comply with a court imposed evictor order.

Mr Justice Paul Gilligan refused an application for a stay on the eviction order he granted on December 21st. It came into force at noon.

He said the Home Sweet Home group which has been occupying the building since December 15th to accommodate homeless people were “trespassing” and it was not the function of his court to inquire into the suitability of the alternative accommodation being offered by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

The court could “not stand idly by and allow the trespass to continue”.

While he had sympathy for the aims of HSH, he had to “apply the law in respect of private property”.

If he did not, he said, and the situation was “allowed to drag on” people could believe the courts would take a benign view of Illegal trespass.

This would be “an intolerable situation in a democratic state”.

The eviction order is now in force.

However, Rosi Leonard, a spokeswoman for the Home Sweet Home movement, said the remaining occupants of the building would not be leaving because the Government and Dublin City Council had reneged on promises to provide suitable accommodation for the homeless people currently living in Apollo House.

Several hundred people have gathered outside Apollo House to protest at the eviction notice. A number of campaigners are playing music.

A number of politicians including Richard Boyd Barrett and Dessie Ellis are among those protesting.

As the noon deadline passed, the activists linked arms right around the building and were singing and chanting.

One activist told the crowd they would ‘keep kicking doors in’ until something was done about homelessness.

‘If we have to kick the door of the Dáil in, we will,’ he said.

This morning when the matter returned before the Court Ross Maguire SC, for the occupants, said while his clients had tried to comply with the order issues over the suitability of alternative accommodation for the residents had arisen.

Counsel said that more time was needed so that suitable accommodation can be found.

Counsel added that assurances about the immediate provision of suitable alternative accommodation given to the Home Sweet Home coalition who organised the occupation by the Minister for Housing Simon Coveney had not been delivered.

Counsel said that some 25 people remain in the building, and an extra week was needed before everybody could be sorted.

Mr Maguire SC, appearing with Michael Lynn SC, represents four occupiers including musician Glen Hansard, trade unionist Brendan Ogle and activists Aisling Hedderman and Carrie Hennessy who are all members of the Irish Housing Network group which is part of the coalition.

The building, located on Tara Street and Townsend Street in Dublin, was taken over last month by activists under the Home Sweet Home Coalition and offered as accommodation to the homeless.

The application for a stay has been opposed by the Nama appointed receivers who own the building. Rossa Fanning SC for the receivers said the court should not entertain the application for a further stay because of a dispute over the quality of alternative accommodation.

The receivers, who counsel said are sensitive to the plight of the homeless had been in contact with the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, and was satisfied that there are places available for those in Apollo House.

The court, counsel said, which had already granted an to vacate Apollo House said could not get involved in what was “a political issue outside the proceedings.”