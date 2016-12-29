Activists end occupation of Finglas apartment complex after gardaí called

An occupation of an apartment complex in Finglas has ended after homelessness campaigners took over the building on Wednesday night.

The activists left the unoccupied 60 unit building after gardaí were called to the scene.

The protesters, which call themselves Premier Love Project, are not a part of the Home Sweet Home Group which took over Apollo House earlier this month but are associated with it they say.

A garda spokesperson said officers were called to the scene by security guards and the occupiers lefts a short time later.

The apartment building is located on the site of the old Premier Daries on the Old Finglas Road and has been unoccupied for six years.

A small amount of damage was done to an entrance to the building which was being repaired Thursday.

Colin McGettrick, a member of the group, had posted a video of the takeover on Facebook late Wednesday night in which he called on other groups around the country to take over Nama-controlled buildings.

Mr McGettrick and a small number of activists entered the building Wednesday night. They were later confronted by security and the gardaí­ were called.

During the short occupation, Mr McGettrick told The Irish Times the group was asking people who had been on a waiting list for ten years or more to come to the property where they would be given accommodation.

A spokesman for Nama said it was unaware of the occupation and that Nama did not own any buildings.

“Nama owns loans against which properties are secured, “ Ray Gordon said. “If somebody is out there saying it’s a Nama-owned building, they’re incorrect.”

Mr McGettrick said that homelessness activists plan to take over more unoccupied buildings around the country.

“I’ve been on the housing list for 17 years and still haven’t been housed,” Mr McGettrick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s people out there living in tents, cars, vans; that’s who we want to ideally house.

“There’s people dying on our streets and there’s people being treated like dogs. There’s people in desperate circumstances out there. Austerity has ripped people apart.

“There’s people in their graves over this Government’s policies and that’s what is driving us.

“We want to change the housing policy in this country whatever way we can,” Mr McGettrick continued.

“We’re going to keep on occupying Nama buildings.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Sweet Home group in Apollo House said they only heard of the Finglas takeover Thursday morning but they were “in solidarity” with it.

“The key thing now for us, whatever banner it’s under, Home Sweet Home, or anything else, that this is now a movement of public intervention in homelessness,” Emily Duffy said.

“This definitely part of the national movement that is been built around homelessness.”

A High Court judge has ruled that those occupying Apollo House in Dublin city centre must leave the building by January 11th.

Among those supporting the occupation are high-profile artists, including singers Hozier, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey and Christy Moore, as well director Jim Sheridan and the band Kodaline.