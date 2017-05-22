179 children went missing from State care last year

More than 170 children went missing from State care facilities last year, according to figures from the child and family agency, Tusla.

Of the 179 children who went missing from care, 34 were from the western region, 91 from Dublin mid-Leinster, and 37 from the south, figures obtained from Tusla under the Freedom of Information Act show.

A further 17 children went missing in Dublin’s northeast. All children identified as missing last year were later accounted for.

Children who are reported missing from care are recognised as being among the most vulnerable in society, and gardaí and Tusla work together on such cases. Children in the care of Tusla are considered missing when their whereabouts are unknown and concern for the child’s safety is indicated. This is distinct from children in care who return late and do not inform staff or carers, or children who walk out without permission.

The number of children who went missing last year was the highest it has been in recent years. In 2015, 130 children went missing, while the figure for 2014 was 163.

Not a new issue

The children’s charity Barnardos said it was “not surprised” by the continuing rise in the number of children who go missing each year. Its head of advocacy June Tinsley said “unfortunately, this is not a new issue from our experience over the past number of years”.

“The inadequacies in the system are perpetuating the problem . . . Why is that child running away and who are they spending their time with? We are obviously pleased that the vast majority of the missing children are located, but we need to ensure the safety of every child in care.”

Social Care Ireland spokesman Noel Howard said in general that “any child” who goes missing from care raises serious issues.

Tusla says that due to to the very “vulnerable nature of children in care”, it prepares an “absence-management plan” for each child and works closely with An Garda Síochána to respond to unauthorised absences.

The agency’s chief operations officer Jim Gibson said Tusla staff face a very similar challenge as parents around the country when a child does not co-operate with an agreed curfew.

He said the majority of children and young people “return home after a brief period of time and remain in safe and caring environments”.

Tusla also stated that under its protocol, An Garda Síochána are notified once a child is deemed absent. The length of time does not determine whether a child is absent, rather a combination of the time period and all other circumstances of the case must be considered.