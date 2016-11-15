Supermoon superfail: viewers lose the battle with supercloud

While the rest of the world seemed to bask in the glow of the supermoon on Sunday and Monday nights, in Ireland we were not so lucky. It was billed as the chance of a livetime to observe the largest and brightest full moon in almost 70 years but the supermoon was defeated by supercloud, with viewing almost impossibe in in most places around the country.

The next similiar supermoon – when a full moon appears up to 30 percent larger and about 14 per cent brighter as it orbits the Earth at its closest point – will be in 2034.