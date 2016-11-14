Experiment to dye for on first day of Science Week

A primary school teacher put the safety of her spotless lemon blouse in the hands of physics Monday, as she precariously swung around a jug full of red food colouring in front of her grinning students.

With the jug resting on a canteen tray, nothing but gravity holding it in place, the 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds scooted forward to the edges of their seats, waiting for a spontaneous dye-job. Their disappointed and astonished faces were at odds with their teacher’s relief, however, when physics won out.

Guinness World Record holding juggler and science presenter James Soper was the mastermind behind the spectacle. For the 10th year, Mr Soper brought his circus skills and teaching experience back to Dublin as part of Ireland’s 21st annual Science Week.

Mr Soper spent the day at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown’s public library, explaining Newton’s three laws of motion using a skateboard, making balloon animals to demonstrate physical forces, spinning a ball with a drill to show the laws of balance and friction, and to reveal the centre of mass by juggling on top of a giant unicycle

Trick

“If I do it, it’s a trick,” he told the kids. “But if you do it, it’s science.”

The performer-come-teacher has been juggling since he was 11 years old. After years of bringing football and liquid nitrogen into his science classroom, a friend suggested that juggling might also make a great teaching tool.

“It was like a little light bulb went off. When you do something yourself you don’t think it’s anything special,” Mr Soper said. “Juggling was just everything – it was my misspent youth. And then it just became more and more educational.”

The circus is the perfect vehicle for education because kids have always been enchanted by its spectacle, whose success fundamentally relies on science. Children think they have just seen a circus show, he said, but they’ve learned about gravity and magnetism, pushes, pulls and twists, pairs of forces, balanced and unbalanced forces, and gyroscopic stability – 13 years of curriculum physics in 45 minutes.

“My aim is to try and get the kids to make two noises,” Mr Soper added. “I want them to go “wow” because I know I’ve got their attention, and I want them to go “aah” because that means they’ve got the science behind it.”

For the next seven days, people of all ages can discover the science behind high-performance sport and wearable technologies, the chemical composition of gin, and how bubbles float. Co-ordinated by Science Foundation Ireland, the annual celebration of science is taking place nationwide with events and festivals in cities including Galway, Limerick and Cork, and in Co Kerry.

You can find more details about what else is happening in Dublin and around the country at scienceweek.ie.