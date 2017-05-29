Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies appoints new head

Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), an internationally-renowned institute for basic research and scholarship, has appointed Dr Eucharia Meehan as its new registrar and chief executive. She was director of the Irish Research Council since it was established in 2012.

Prior to her role with the council, she was head of research and innovation at the Higher Education Authority, and directed the Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions. The programme invested €1.2billion over a decade to create the strategic research infrastructure that became the bedrock for Irish research, particularly in the higher education sector.

Dr Meehan was admitted as a member of the Royal Irish Academy in recent days. She received the honour on foot of more than 20 years of leadership across a range of public and private research-based organisations.

Commenting on her new role at the institute, Dr Meehan said: “It is a privilege to take up this appointment in an institution with such a strong international reputation for excellent work in the pursuit of new knowledge. From its inception, DIAS is a magnet for current and emerging research leaders in each of its specialised branches of knowledge.”

DIAS chairman Prof Vincent Cunnane said: “We are delighted to welcome an individual of such high calibre to DIAS. Eucharia has an outstanding leadership record and, importantly, has been a consistent advocate for the funding of basic research in Ireland.”