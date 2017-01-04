Dublin-based scientists have found the area of the brain linked to autism

An international team of scientists has discovered that a particular region of the brain is affected in those with autism spectrum disorder. They believe that finding this brain region that causes social deficits in those with the condition could point towards new types of therapies.

The team included scientists based at ETH Zürich, Trinity College Dublin, Oxford University and Royal Holloway. They used MRI brain scans to track down the brain region linked to some of the behaviours seen in those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The team leader Dr Joshua Henk Balsters is based at ETH Zürich but performed much of the research at Trinity while working as a post doctoral research fellow. He described how ASD can disturb normal personal exchanges.

“The ability to understand how other people make decisions and what happens to them as a result is key to successful social interaction,” he said. “A big part of social interaction is to try and understand another person’s point of view. You need to understand another person’s perspective and that is very difficult if you have ASD.”

The team ran brain scans on people with ASD and on healthy volunteers, looking for any differences between the two.

They identified changes in a region called the gyrus of the anterior cingulate cortex, a part of the brain that responds when someone else experiences something surprising. They published their findings in the current edition of the journal Brain.

“We think we have isolated a part of the brain that is important for tracking people’s expectations,” he said.

A number of brain regions are activated when something unexpected happens, but this specific part of the brain signals when something surprising happens to other people, Dr Balsters said. “We found that individuals with ASD are less accurate at identifying other people’s expectations, but they also lack the typical response in the [brain region] when surprising things happen to other people,” he said.

“We are really excited by this, it opens up a whole new avenue of research for us that could contribute to new therapies and pharmaceutical treatments.”

Choosing this part of the brain was very targeted, he said. Previous brain studies had suggested the gyrus of the anterior cingulate cortex had a part to play in ASD but this was the first clinical study to show that this is true.

The research was a good example of how very basic research can be translated quickly into the clinic, he said.