Deadline nears for BT Young Scientist exhibition entries

The deadline to enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is less than three weeks away.

Students who wish to take part must submit a one-page proposal to organisers outlining their idea by Wednesday, September 28th.

This year the competition has been named an official Gaisce challenge partner, which means that students can dedicate their project work towards achieving a bronze medal as part of Gaisce – The President’s Award.

Challenge areas

Planning, preparation and participation will all count towards the personal skill qualification, one of the four challenge areas undertaken as part of the Gaisce programme.

Competition head Mari Cahalane said it was not “just a school science fair” but a “unique event that provides an opportunity for students to dream and to push their imaginations as far as they can”.

“Each year we see young people take the first step towards becoming entrepreneurs, scientists and technologists.”

To qualify, participants must be aged 15-19, and will need to commit at least one hour a week over 13 weeks.