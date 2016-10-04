Chinese scientist takes up €6 million research award at UCD

The very small is fast becoming very big when it comes to manufacturing objects so small they cannot be seen by the naked eye.

A world leading researcher in the field of nanomanufacturing has decided to move from China to take up a new position at University College Dublin (UCD) and a €6 million research award that goes with it.

The university announced on Tuesday that Prof Fengzhou Fang would join its school of mechanical and materials engineering to develop the micro/nano manufacturing technologies.

The award comes via the Science Foundation Ireland Research Professorship Programme which sees world-leading scientists coming to Ireland to take up important research posts in host universities.

Prof Fang is an expert in developing ways to machine complex surfaces at the smallest of scales, from a millionth to a billionth of a metre.

Ireland’s medical devices development and manufacturing companies provide a ready market for the discoveries made by Prof Fang, the university said.

He has written many research papers on ultra-precision machining, holds 60 patents and set up two companies.

Prof Fang comes to Dublin from Tianjin University in China and will provide an important collaborative link between the two universities.

Prof Fang expressed his delight at joining the UCD team. He also hoped to build bridges here between academia and industry in precision engineering.

He will enhance the engineering community at UCD and strengthen the industrial manufacturing base in Ireland, said the foundation’s director general, Prof Mark Ferguson.

Prof Fang’s focus on manufacturing for the medical devices industry would be a “natural complement” to UCD’s existing strengths in engineering and materials the university’s president, Prof Andrew Deeks said.