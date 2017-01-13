BT Young Scientist exhibition: Special awards

A number of special awards were announced at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition on Friday.

Science for Development Award (Worldwise global schools, Irish Aid and gorta self help Africa)

Technology – Senior: Jack O’Connor , Diarmuid Curtin, Ergonomic Planter, Desmond College - Limerick.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Intermediate: Rachel Campbell, Bronagh Cassidy, Aoife Lowth: ARIA or Manual?- a statistical analysis into which method of grading retinal images for diabetic retinopathy is the most effective, St Vincent’s Secondary School.

ABP Food Group Farm Safety Award

Technology — Junior: Jack Nagle, Tractor Safe Lock, Killorglin Community College.

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Senior: Cormac Larkin, Case study of Data Mining in Observational Astronomy: The search for new OB stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud, Coláiste An Spioraid Naoimh.

Alexion

Technology — Junior: Aoibhin Foley, Caoimhe Woods, Diabetica, Presentation Secondary School.

Sustainable Design and Innovation in the Built Environment (Irish Arcitecture foundation)

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Joseph O’Donoghue , Solar Sleeve, St Joseph’s College.

The UCC George Boole Award for Excellence in Mathematics

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Intermediate: Benedek Goz , Gleb Kurilenko , Proving New Theorems Using Barycentric Coordinates, Synge Street CBS.

“The Intellectual Ventures Insightful Invention Award”

Technology — Intermediate: Liam Ryan, David Moran, Unlicensed to Kill, St Joseph’s College.

BT- Northern Ireland Best Project

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Intermediate: Dónal Close, Sian Donaghy, Phone Book Physics, Loreto College Coleraine.

COMREG – Commission for Communications Regulation

Technology — Junior: Niall Meade, A referee wrist band that will connect all referees and will cause better and quicker decisions to be made, Ardscoil Ris.

Ei Electronics

Technology — Junior: Kayla McMahon , The Fire “Tech” Stinguisher., Desmond College - Limerick.

Biological and Ecological — Intermediate: Michael Sheehan, Jack Murphy, Prey availability for hen harriers in managed farmland, Colaiste Treasa.

Eli Lilly

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Haritha Olaganathan , Go Bananas! Using Banana Peel for Eco-Friendly and Low-Cost Nylon Production, Adamstown Community College.

The Abbott “Life to the Fullest” Award

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Senior: Ciara-Beth Ní Ghríofa , MiContact, Gaelcholáiste an Eachréidh.

Health Research Board

Biological and Ecological — Intermediate: Sophie Weldon, Laura Weldon, Emma Kleiser Byrne, Does consuming certain varieties of potatoes as a staple food in a diet, increase blood glucose levels & chance of high blood pressure and diabetes in a sample of Rush residents, Loreto Secondary School - Balbriggan.

Nokia Bell Labs

Technology — Senior: Stephen Cushen, Li-Pi, St Declan’s College.

Best Impact on Human Health’ Project RCSI

Biological and Ecological — Junior: Romy Kolich, An investigation on whether cereal is a healthy breakfast option for CHILDREN, Christ King Girls Secondary School.

Irish Science Teachers’ Association

Technology — Junior: Alex Goodison, pocketKnow - Your ultimate tool for Revision, Coláiste Iósaef.

Bord Bia Origin Green Sustainability Award

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Intermediate: Megan Coolahan, Ceara Mulry, Clodagh Moxham, MCPA Pesticide in Drinking Water, Athlone Community College.

Irish Patents Office

Biological and Ecological — Intermediate: Lucy Leonard, Michele Mann, Investigating The Difference In Bacterial Contamination When Handling and Using a Device to Insert Contact Lenses, Tullamore College.

Veterinary Council Of Ireland

Biological and Ecological — Senior: Cathal Mariga, George Hennessy, Foal sickness containment and prevention, Midleton College.

Jack Restan Display Award

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Junior: Ian McDonagh , A Scientific Investigation of the Cures and Folkways of the Irish Traveller, Merlin College.

HP “Innovation4Good” Award

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Junior: Maeve O’Connor , Aoidhe Sheill, Fresh air, Friend or Foe? The development of an app to combat rural seclusion among the Irish farming community ., Colaiste Treasa.

TEAGASC

Biological and Ecological — Junior: Asa Curran, Tiarnan Collins, Jack Ryan-Purcell , Agroforestry and Carbon Sequestration, Schull Community College.

Irish Research Council

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Intermediate: Jennifer McCarthy , ‘Not What the Doctor Ordered’: A statistical study investigating whether Cost is the main incentive for self-medication., Kinsale Community School.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) Open Data Award

Technology — Senior: Akhil Voorakkara, Steven Harris, Jack Lane, LifeStats, Luttrellstown Community College.

Health Product Regulatory Authority

Technology — Intermediate: Alaidh Fox , Deirdre Hughes, The Hox Project - Using RFID Technology to advance medicine, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

HEAnet-Irelands National Research & Education Network

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Hannah Lucey, How Old Is The Universe?, Coláiste Chiaráin.

IE Domain Registry

Technology — Senior: Shane Curran, qCrypt: The quantum-secure, encrypted, data storage solution with multijurisdictional quorum sharding Technology, Terenure College.

Geological Survey of Ireland

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Matthew Blakeney, Mark Mc Dermott, Flint on the Moy? A Geological Study of an Area of Shoreline on the Moy Estuary, Jesus & Mary Secondary School.

Technology — Senior: John Ryan, Using Deep Neural Networks to find offensive text and use this to help combat online harassment, St Joseph’s College.

National Council for Special Education

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Junior: Nicole Marinos, Living with Hearing Loss: The Influence of Environmental Factors on Speech Audibility, Christ King Girls Secondary School.

BT Best Project in Irish

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Seoda Ní Chaoimh , The energy efficiency of the kettle/ imscrúdú ar éifeachtacht an chitil., Gaelcholáiste Luímnigh.

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Junior: Mia Casey, Intelligent Transport Management Systems Have Arrived; is Human Behaviour Now the Limiting Factor to the Minimisation of Phantom Traffic Jams?, Kinsale Community School.

UCD College of Social Sciences and Law

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Senior: Maeve McMahon , Julie Ryan, Getting Out and About - The Free Travel Scheme and Older People, Our Lady’s Bower.

Williams Lea Tag

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Intermediate: Judith Ugwuja, A mathematical study of Frieze patterns and their use in the early Celtic Manuscripts, The book of Kells, Our Ladys College - Drogheda.

Fr Tom Burke Bursary

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Junior: Dylan Egan , Could rushes be used as a fuel?, Mary Immaculate Secondary School - Lisdoonvarna.

STUDENT TRAVEL AWARD

RTE Award

Social and Behavioural Sciences — Senior: Ciara-Beth Ní Ghríofa , MiContact, Gaelcholáiste an Eachréidh.

Perrigo

Biological and Ecological — Junior: Romy Kolich , An investigation on whether cereal is a healthy breakfast option for CHILDREN, Christ King Girls Secondary School.

Analog Travel award student

Technology — Senior: Kevin McAndrew , Nico Amaya, A unique approach to biomimicry in bipedal locomotion, Coláiste Éinde.

Intel Travel awards student

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences — Senior: Cormac Larkin , Case study of Data Mining in Observational Astronomy: The search for new OB stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud, Coláiste An Spioraid

BEST SCHOOL AWARD

NAPD Award Best Republic of Ireland School

Derry O’Donovan, Colaiste Treasa.

MATRIX Best Northern Ireland School

Maeve Close , Loreto College Colleraine.

Teacher Award

Perrigo Biological and Ecological Educator of Excellence Niamh McNally,, Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan.

BT Social and Behavioural Educator of Excellence : Jennifer Butler, St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom.

Analog Educator of Excellence Sean Connolly, St Killians College.

Intel Educator of Excellence Siobhan Uí Shearcaigh , Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair.