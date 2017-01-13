BT Young Scientist exhibition: Highly commended projects

The following projects at the 2016 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition have been described as highly commended.

Biological and Ecological

Junior

Group: Aine, Nic Diarmada, aoibheann, An gcuidíonn peann aibhsithe(highlighters) leat staidear a dheanamh níos fearr, Coláiste Ailigh;

Maeve , O Hagan, Eva , Irish dancing is a sport, not just a hobby, St Catherine’s College;

Naomi, Flynn, Clodagh, To Investigate The Effect Of Pollution On Stomata Numbers In Leaves, Santa Sabina Dominican College;

Asa Curran, Tiarnan Collins, Jack Ryan-Purcell , Agroforestry and Carbon Sequestration, Schull Community College;

Cliona Reardon, Hilary Scragg: To investigate the carbon footprints of various foods and to test how additional carbon footprint information would influence consumers decisions., Coláiste Choilm;

Róisín McNamara, Sharon Daly: Is vegetation on limestone pavement in the Burren advancing or retreating?, Mary Immaculate Secondary School - Lisdoonvarna;

Juliet Hill , Morena Fusciardi , Sarah Paran, Sycamore poisoning in horses, is it weather related?, Mount Anville Secondary School.

Individual: Ivor Larkin, The Effects of Micro Gravity on Microorganisms, Glenstal Abbey School;

Calum MacNamara , An investigation into the composition of the gas found in the bladders of Ascophyllum nodosum and Fucus vesiculosus, Mary Immaculate Secondary School - Lisdoonvarna;

Niall Lyons, Raising awareness and showing the benefits of A2 milk, Coláiste Chríost Rí.

Intermediate

Group: Rachael , Millea , Saoirse , The nose knows: Biometric analysis of dog nose prints, Dominican College - Wicklow;

Ivana, Pyne , Ruairí , Swimming: Do you take my breath away?, St Flannan’s College;

Hannah Spain, Siobhán Larkin , Quantitative study of Portion Sizes in Irish takeaway restaurants., Our Ladys School - Templeogue;

Jack Lohan, Michéal Beirne , The effects of recent floods on Farms in South Roscommon, C.B.S. Roscommon;

Peter Suresh, Barry Dunne, Oliver McGuinness , Ultra Clean Caps, Bush Post Primary School;

Damilola Alabi, Denise Walsh, Leah Finnegan: How does music affect sleep?, St Vincent’s Secondary School;

Ciaran O’Neill, Ryan Scannell, Jack Wycherley, Investigation into Concentrated Cherry Extract to Aid Muscle Recovery, Clonakilty Community College;

Eve Casey, Cathy Hynes, An Investigative Study into the Viability of Microbiotia in Commercially Available Probiotics, Kinsale Community School;

Lloyd O’Dea , Robert Holmes, Evan O Callaghan, Shake it off! - An investigation into how dancing to music alleviates the effects of parkinsons, John The Baptist Community School;

Andrea McGlynn , Katie Slevin, Ana Keon: Can Mirror Therapy Improve Basketball Skills?, Choláiste Cholmcille;

Ciara Lawlor, Eimear Lawlor: Are our classrooms making us sick?, St Aloysius College;

Amy O’Connell , Sinead Flynn, Elderly Mobility: Move to Improve?, Loreto Secondary School - Kilkenny;

Brian Normanly, Fergal Monaghan, Shane Kennedy: To investigate does intensive agriculture effect the population of earthworms in heavy soils, St Attracta’s Community School;

Rachel Hodnett, Aoife Minihan, Maeve O’Regan , A natural safe pesticide to control varroa mites infesting Irish beehives., Sacred Heart Secondary School.

Individual: Eve Morrissey, Do different sock materials affect the surface temperature of the foot during Racket sports?, St Vincent’s Secondary School;

Seán Clancy, What fitness types are best for our horses?, Cistercian College.

Senior

Group: Rose , Connolly , Catherine , Trichoderma in plants, St Peter’s College - Dunboyne;

Holly King, Molly McConnell , Investigating the link between habitat and the antibacterial effect of honey, South Eastern Regional College - Bangor Campus;

Caitriona Brady Halmschlag , Finnian Brady Halmschlag , An investigation into the effect of desalinated water on the growth of plants., Coláiste Chiaráin.

Individual: Stephen Harte, What range of frequencies affect microscopic water creatures on the grand canal, Tullamore College.

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Junior

Group: Tighearnán , Mack , Annie , An investigation into how foam reduces spillage in liquids, St Patrick’s High School;

Misaki , Parbrook , Shen , Interference patterns in fabric, Bandon Grammar School;

Cayla Rose, O’Sullivan , Clara, Uncovering Hidden Sugar in Your Food, Loreto Abbey Secondary School;

Madi , Hayes , Alicja , Domestic Reverse Osmosis Filtration Vs. Mains Water, Is There a Difference?, Kinsale Community School;

Xiangyu Carbon Mallol , Méabh Scahill , The design and testing of a safe drinking water system for developing countries, Sutton Park School;

Rachel Conroy, Hannah Daly, Roisin Kenny, The Effects of Chewing Gum on Shoulder Internal Rotation, Sacred Heart Secondary School;

Lydia Punch, Sarah Lane, A comparative study of the natural sugar and vitamin C content in commercial Bear Yoyos, our own homemade equivalent and fresh fruit., St Aloysius School;

Caoimhe Diffley, Jennifer Deasy, Caoimhe Collins, An Investigation into Flexagons, Sacred Heart Secondary School;

Leon Browne, Victor Akinsowon, Hydrobags - A protection against flooding, Colaiste Chu Chulainn.

Individual: Maeve Stillman, SCOBY SCOBY Do, St Mary’s College; Seoda Ní Chaoimh , The energy efficiency of the kettle/ imscrúdú ar éifeachtacht an chitil., Gaelcholáiste Luímnigh;

Joseph O’Donoghue , Solar Sleeve, St Joseph’s College; Toby Markham, To investigate the maximum height a water rocket can achieve, Maynooth Education Campus.

Intermediate

Group: Lauren, Mc Callion , Rebecca , Investigating the effect of reheating pasta on the rate of digestion of it’s starch by amylase, St Mary’s College;

Bríd , Hughes , Sarah , Eiseapláinéid a Fhiosrú, St Catherine’s College;

James , Clarke , Ruairi , Material Efficient Carbon Capture System, St Marys College - C.S.Sp.;

Gráinne Lawlor , Enya Nordon, The harmful effects of dry burning an electronic cigarette., Scoil Mhuire Community School;

Rachel Campbell, Bronagh Cassidy, Aoife Lowth, ARIA or Manual?- a statistical analysis into which method of grading retinal images for diabetic retinopathy is the most effective, St Vincent’s Secondary School; Ronan Murphy, Gerard O’Reilly , Can Plants Lead the Way to Unleaded Soil?, Moate Community School;

Dónal Close , Sian Donaghy, Phone Book Physics, Loreto College Coleraine;

Sarah Ryan, Lauren Cloonan, Laura Maher, To investigate the effect on the milk for processing of the possible overuse of peracetic acid when sterilizing milking machines and bulk tanks., Ursuline Secondary School - Thurles.

Individual: Cillian Fogarty, The Answer Is Blowing In The Wind, Tullamore College; Louie Lyons, A Quantum Random Number Generator for cryptographic applications, Sandford Park School Ltd;

Andrew Blakeney, Fairly Biased? - Is the stroke index system in golf benefiting a particular handicap?, Jesus & Mary Secondary School.

Senior

Individual: Rachael Millea, Can coffee be used to remove lead and other heavy metals from drinking water?, Dominican College - Wicklow.

Social and Behavioural Sciences

Junior

Group: Rachel Henderson, Meadhbh Hurley, Aoife Walsh, A statistical analysis of the public’s attitudes towards tattoos and an assessment of their impact on employment opportunities., Kinsale Community School;

Orla O’Sullivan , Laura Ryan, Amy O’Reilly , How can we improve the mindfulness of young people in Ireland?, Bandon Grammar School.

Individual: Nicole Marinos, Living with Hearing Loss: The Influence of Environmental Factors on Speech Audibility, Christ King Girls Secondary School; David Daly, Statistical Comparison of Irish Attitudes to Settled Migrants., Kinsale Community School;

Palakshi Rattan , An analysis of the Brexit referendum by age immigration and area, Dominican College.

Intermediate

Group: Eimear Kearins, Ailbhe Morgan, Ava O’ Grady , 7 is Scarlet, Ursuline College; Nia Daly, Tríona Nyhan , Úna O’Donovan , A statistical analysis of people’s awareness of the dangers of Bisphenol A (BPA) in reused disposable plastic bottles., Kinsale Community School;

Deirdre O Reilly, Anna Walsh, Mia Hynes, A Statistical Analysis of the General Public’s Opinions and Awareness to the Sea Levels Rising., Kinsale Community School;

Fiona Martin, Sally English, Oisín Ormonde , Close The Gap, Blackwater Community School;

Peter Harrison, James Hackett, Is concussion in early life a contributing factor to Parkinson disease later in life, St Muredachs College;

Luke Frawley, Conor Kelly, “Don’t sweat the small stuff” can drawings on sensory be used to increase understanding of ASD. Our ‘ideal transition year class’ - A science for all approach., St. Joseph’s Secondary School;

Caoimhe Clarke MacMahon , Katie Colton, Chloe Gannon, Does participation in Transition Year enhance Psychological Wellbeing for participating students?, Meán Scoil an Chlochair;

Megan Coolahan, Ceara Mulry, Clodagh Moxham, MCPA Pesticide in Drinking Water, Athlone Community College;

Aine Ginty, Clara Kellett, Eilíse Ireland , Can listening to music while studying help students get better exam results?, Regina Mundi College;

Uzoma Ogwudiegwu, Eimear Mc Walters, Can music help us to retain our memories?, Sacred Heart Secondary School;

Lucy Keane, Sophie Shine, Anne Holohan, Intelligent Tablets - Does your learning intelligence suit your tablet?, Loreto Secondary School - Kilkenny; Sean Maguire, Patrick Kenny, Medical Cannabis: Is there a middle ground?, Lanesboro Community College;

Tara Dolan, Chloe Kilkenny, A survey of parental attitudes in the North-West towards the HPV vaccine, Magh Ene College;

Amy Richards, Rebecca Thomas, Sadhbh Cullinane, An Investigation into the Public’s Attitudes and Perceptions Towards Antibiotic Use and Antimicrobial Resistance, Loreto Secondary School - Wexford.

Individual: Erin Connolly, The reaction’s of people to mothers breastfeeding in public, St Marys College;

Niamh Breslin, Domestic God and Goddess: An assessment of teenagers ability to care for themselves and the factors that influence this., St Joseph’s Secondary School;

Hana Gallagher, The Effects the Development of Technology has on Linguistics, Loreto College - St Stephens Green.

Senior

Group: Daniel , Mc Sweeney , Jamie , Farm safety - obvious yet dangerous?, Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry;

David , Coffey , Mark , The Feasibility and Popularity of a United Europe, Garbally College; Claire , Nic Suibhne, Hugh Anthony, Staidéar a dhéanamh ar an dearcadh atá ag daoine i dtreo gaeilge, Coláiste Ailigh;

Sam Barlow, Tom Finucane, Colin Mc Andrew , The study of spatial data and its applications, Portmarnock Community School;

Cadhla Pigott, Orlaith Reynolds, An Investigation into the Effect the Lunar Cycle has on Students, The Intermediate School.

Individual: Emma Kearney, When It All Goes Wrong - The Psychological Effects Of A Farm Accident, Mount Mercy College;

Maeve Shaw, Anailís staitisticiúil ar thionchar cuairteanna chúraim dheonacha ar dhearfacht mheoin othair gheiriatracha., Coláiste Pobal Osraí - Kilkenny;

Peter , Kelly , An exploration of the influence of Parents on cigarette smoking among Irish teenagers., Coláiste Ailigh.

Technology

Junior

Group: Stephen , Emerson , Sean , Distance Diagnostics, St Killian’s College;

Aoibhin Foley, Caoimhe Woods, Diabetica, Presentation Secondary School; Lauren McMahon , Niamh King, Alannah Murphy, Home is where the smart is - use your sensors!, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

Individual: Alex Goodison, pocketKnow - Your ultimate tool for Revision, Coláiste Iósaef.

Intermediate

Group: Jordan, Casey , Daniel , KidsCode, De La Salle College;

Annie , Nichol , Laoise , Outdoor Retro-Reflective Christmas Decorations, St.Brendan’s Community School;

Padraig Mcdermott, Billy Dalton, Oisín Lough , Get off my Tail, Marist College - Athlone; Paraic O Ciaruain, Mihailo Manojlovic, A smoke alarm geared towards alerting hard of hearing/deaf people to fires at home and in the workplace, St Benildus College;

Níamh Tennant , Olivia Morris Nolan, Funky Focail App, Meanscoil Gharman; Tomás Culhane , Ciaran Healey, Bristles, less power lost by Thistles., Comprehensive School - Tarbert;

Daire Cassin, Jim Kirby, Bill Bryan, hydroelectric waste water turbines, St Kieran’s College;

Oisín Cullen , Dylan Symmes, Sam Ireland, Innovations in feeding technology for livestock, Colaiste Chraobh Abhann.

Individual: Omar Salem, Protecting turbofans from foreign object damage., Sutton Park School; Donovan Web , Mount Usher Navigator - The Application of new technology to engage young people in natural tourism, East Glendalough School.

Senior

Group: Katie , Rabbitte , Annie: Protection or Infection, Tullamore College; Andrew , Mansfield , Ewan , Energy Monitor, Coláiste Mhuire;

Jack O’Connor , Diarmuid Curtin, Ergonomic Planter, Desmond College - Limerick.

Individual: Aaron Hannon: EnableArm – The Facial Care Device for People with Limited Hand Dexterity, St Muredachs College;

Connell McLaughlin: Branch Strike Detector, Ballymena Academy.