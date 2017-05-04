Zappone, McGrath and Halligan vote for SF motion to remove Dáil prayer

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and Ministers of State inian McGrath and John Halligan have voted in favour of a Sinn Féin proposal to end the Dáil prayer and replace it with 60 seconds of silent reflection.

This proposal was however defeated by 94 votes to 41.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and other Independent Ministers voted against the move.

It was the first vote on controversial proposed changes to the Dáil prayer.

The Dáil is expected to support the proposal to add 30 seconds “silent reflection” to the daily prayer, recited in both Irish and English, before the day’s proceedings commence.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will vote for the move, which should guarantee a majority for the proposal when the vote takes place on Thursday afternoon.

The House was however divided over the proposal during a 40 minute debate on the issue late on Tuesday night.

Independents4Change TD Joan Collins said Ireland and the UK were the only European parliaments to start the day’s proceedings with a prayer.

No Labour TD or Fine Gael backbencher spoke during the debate but a number of Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs supported the retention of the prayer with the addition of the 30 seconds silent reflection.

In the debate Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler said her party had faith on what the committee decided, as it was representative of all the parties and none.

She said the retention of the prayer, with a reflection, was encompassing a modern Ireland, while still respecting the traditions of the past.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said he had argued the prayer should be replaced with a moment’s reflection.

He said he was not insulting those of a Christian faith or those who believed in a god. Ireland, he said, was supposed to be a republic. A moment’s silence, he added, would allow members to reflect on whatever a religion or none they stood for individually.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said the prayer was not unusual, adding a number of legislative bodies elsewhere had either a period of prayer or silent reflection before starting business.

A requirement under the new proposal is that TDs stand for the prayer. People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said during the debate that “I’m not standing, no matter what I’m told to do, because my religion is my business and is not up for public scrutiny.”

Ms Smith said the first US president Thomas Jefferson first mooted the separation of church and state in 1802, when he argued that every person was entitled to their own religion, and that should include the right to have a place of prayer - but it should not include the state identifying with any one particular religion.

She said that 215 years later it was still an issue for the Dáil.