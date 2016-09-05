Zappone considered leaving Government over Apple tax appeal

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has admitted she considered pulling out of Government last week while the Cabinet tried to agree on whether or not it would appeal the European Commission’s €13 billion Apple tax ruling.

Before coming to her decision to support the appeal on Friday, the Independent TD held two separate meetings with Attorney General Máire Whelan on Thursday, lasting three hours in total. She was also involved in intense consultation with independent experts on tax and economics.

While there was deadlock in Cabinet on Thursday night, it was understood that the Independent Alliance Ministers Shane Ross and Finian McGrath were willing to support the appeal, but there was continuing uncertainty over Ms Zappone’s position going into Friday morning.

Ms Zappone felt uneasy about being bounced into a decision to appeal against the judgment.

She did not buy the notion that the Government would suddenly have €13 billion to spend on social programmes, but neither was she comfortable to readily align herself with Apple and needed time to consider her decision.

Pulling out of Government

When asked on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke Show on if at any stage during Cabinet discussions on the Apple tax ruling appeal had she considered pulling out of Government, she replied “oh yes, yes I did.”

“It was a very, very difficult few days. I feel that although I made some compromises, I did not compromises my principles or my conscience in this regard.”

She said that when she asked the Taoiseach for more time, he had asked her would she be able to support the appeal.

“I said I may be able to, and I may not be able to. That’s all I could say at the time.”

Meetings

Ms Zappone said that she held meetings with the Attorney General and her team: “for me to understand why the government wanted to pursue this appeal, whether or not I agreed with those issues and even if I disagreed with some of them, were there reasons why this appeal should go ahead?

“One of the reasons, in relation to the €13billion, was if we do not appeal, it would probably be much more difficult to get Apple to pay the money to us if we weren’t in the process of an appeal.

“If we were to appeal, it would give us opportunities for other countries where their profits were funnelled into a stateless company in Ireland, that they too, in the context of our appeal, could intervene and look for their fair share, in an open and transparent forum, the European Court of Justice.

“My view is that they would be more likely to get their fair share.”

Ms Zappone said that Fine Gael are very much aware of the way she does business. “I think they saw that. I demonstrated that in the 70 days we negotiated the Programme for Government.

Learning curve

On coping with the transition to becoming a Minister, she said it has been a steep learning curve. “But it has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life. I’m absolutely committed to it.

“To be engaged in concerns with issues of equality and tax justice in this regard but also as the children’s Minister, there is a lot of work to be done there.”

When asked if the Government will last, she said: “I’m committed to supporting it lasting and making it last. Especially after what happened last week. It was a tough week, compromises were made on both sides, for me that was an example that we can continue to operate in that manner. I hope that it does last.”