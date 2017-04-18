What does the UK general election mean for Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland politicians had enough to contend with trying to get Stormont back up and running. Now after the snap election of early March they are facing into another snap election in early June.

It’s a contest the North could have done without but it seems that Brexit, together with the current weakness of the British Labour party, prompted British prime minister Theresa May to take her chance and seek a strong majority for the coming challenges.

It doesn’t seem a destabilised Northern political system played much part in her decision.

May’s move certainly will concentrate the minds of the parties who are due back at Stormont on Wednesday seeking a means to reinstate the Northern Executive and Assembly. But it may concentrate them in such a fashion that they give up on the talks until the election is out of the way. The British and Irish governments may try to compel them to get a deal done now, but then again what party makes compromises in the teeth of an election?

The Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has given the parties until early May to get the deal done. Otherwise, he threatened, he will call more Assembly elections or restore direct rule from Westminster.

If Northern Ireland is going to have one election to return 18 MPs on June 8th, perhaps he might consider in the absence of an early May agreement having yet another Assembly election to return 90 Assembly members to Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

But who would gain most by a double election? All parties will insist they are ready and fired up for this tussle. But after a Westminster election in 2015, Assembly elections in 2016 and in March this year, the coffers of most parties must be low. Energy levels also must be depleted.

Sinn Féin, with its generous support from the US, tends to be pretty well-heeled so it is probably best placed of all the parties for the Westminster contest. It would relish an Assembly election as well when it sees the DUP under continuing pressure.

In the March poll Sinn Féin had the DUP on the back foot for a variety of reasons - over the Irish language and the “cash for ash” debacle particularly - and so galvanised the republican and nationalist vote that it ended up just one seat and fewer than 1,200 votes behind the DUP.

In the 2015 election the DUP won 8 seats, dropping one in South Antrim; Sinn Féin won four, dropping one in Fermanagh South Tyrone; the Ulster Unionist Party won two, a gain of two; the SDLP held its three seats; and independent unionist Lady (Sylvia) Hermon once again was returned in North Down.

In short the result was 11 seats for unionists, 7 for nationalists. Were Sinn Féin, say, to regain Fermanagh South Tyrone from the UUP’s Tom Elliott and take North Belfast from the DUP’s Nigel Dodds it would be nine-nine and Sinn Féin and nationalism still on the march forward.

The Assembly election raised big constitutional questions for unionism. As well as the Sinn Féin surge, for the first time in the history of the Northern Ireland state it lost its majority at Stormont.

There will be unionist concern that if Sinn Féin maintains the vote it won in March that it could do more damage to unionism and by extension weaken the link between Northern Ireland and Britain.

So, while unwelcome, there is a lot to play for in this election. It is likely that there will be pressure for the UUP and the DUP to arrange some pacts in threatened constituencies to withstand the Sinn Fein challenge.

There also is likely to be Sinn Féin pressure on the SDLP to engage in a nationalist pact, although hitherto the SDLP has resisted such overtures.

It’s too early to predict whether Brokenshire would go for a double poll on June 8th but it has to be an option. Equally, what could stay his hand would be a reluctance to hand over such apparent advantage to Sinn Féin.